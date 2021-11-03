Iredell Adult Day Services to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday

Each fall, Iredell Adult Day Services, also better known as ElderCenter, currently Statesville’s only adult day care facility, hosts an annual fundraising dinner. This year it will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Statesville this Friday at 6 p.m.
Master Chef Dan Klock will be preparing this year’s meal. Proceeds go to subsidize the care of the participants and building upkeep that are not covered by their low rates and financial scholarships. They are asking for a $10 per plate donation and RSVP is appreciated, but not mandatory.
During the event, there will be music and karaoke, a raffle and silent auction in addition to the dinner. Auction items include a 60-minute massage, watercolor lighthouse lithoprint, two golf packages for four at Statesville Country Club and Rock Barn, gift baskets and other items.
IADS recently held several fundraisers, including the annual pansy sale. So, why so many fundraisers? The Rev. Thomas Corbell, board president responds, “We are often asked why we don’t charge more for our day rates. Our rate is $45/day, which includes two meals and afternoon snack. Industry standards are currently charging $65-85/day. ElderCenter has been serving clients for over 34 years. It was born out of a ministry to help those living alone, unable to afford in-home care, and to keep them home longer before requiring moving to a nursing facility."
Corbell continues to express his concerns, “However, over the years, we have lost some of our larger donors and grants as priorities shift in the nonprofit community. We’re proud of the care our staff has provided over the years, often being a second family to those we serve. We pray in these challenging times that we can continue to do so, but we must rely on the public to help us make up the costs for the elderly or disabled with limited funds.”
For many families, having an adult day service provider in Statesville is an essential service. Individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, traumatic brain injury or disease or other physical issues that require the assistance of caregivers, can not remain at home alone. Elderly and adult day care fills in the void for families who must work, for caregivers who need respite for their own health and well-being, for those who cannot afford other services. By attending a day care center, they enjoy music, exercise, hot meals, camaraderie, games, crafts and ministry.
Iredell Adult Day Services/ElderCenter is a nonprofit community service caring for seniors and adults who need supervision during the day keeping them in their own homes and with families for as long as possible. The eldest member was 101, the youngest is around 19 with autism. Some members have attended for more than 22 years. They also welcome individuals who want to stay social and active during the day. Participants do not have to be infirm to become part of their membership. Financial assistance may be available.