Iredell Adult Day Services to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday

Corbell continues to express his concerns, “However, over the years, we have lost some of our larger donors and grants as priorities shift in the nonprofit community. We’re proud of the care our staff has provided over the years, often being a second family to those we serve. We pray in these challenging times that we can continue to do so, but we must rely on the public to help us make up the costs for the elderly or disabled with limited funds.”

For many families, having an adult day service provider in Statesville is an essential service. Individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, traumatic brain injury or disease or other physical issues that require the assistance of caregivers, can not remain at home alone. Elderly and adult day care fills in the void for families who must work, for caregivers who need respite for their own health and well-being, for those who cannot afford other services. By attending a day care center, they enjoy music, exercise, hot meals, camaraderie, games, crafts and ministry.

Iredell Adult Day Services/ElderCenter is a nonprofit community service caring for seniors and adults who need supervision during the day keeping them in their own homes and with families for as long as possible. The eldest member was 101, the youngest is around 19 with autism. Some members have attended for more than 22 years. They also welcome individuals who want to stay social and active during the day. Participants do not have to be infirm to become part of their membership. Financial assistance may be available.