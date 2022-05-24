Iredell Adult Day Services selling flowers for fundraiser

Iredell Adult Day Services is holding its second annual spring flower sale.

The wide variety of flowers was grown by Carmen’s Greenhouse.

“They have been absolutely beautiful this year,” said Paula Cress, administrative director for the center.

Prices are $6.50 per dozen or $24 for a flat. The flowers are available at 502 Brevard St.

This flower sale is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Fundraisers are necessary to help curb costs. And with the rising costs of nearly everything, these fundraisers are particularly important, said Tammie Money, director of the center.

Money said it’s a pain she feels herself. “I just cringe every time I have to go to the grocery store,” she said.

Flowers are available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.