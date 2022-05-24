 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Iredell Adult Day Services selling flowers for fundraiser

  • Updated
  • 0

Iredell Adult Day Services is holding its second annual spring flower sale.

The wide variety of flowers was grown by Carmen’s Greenhouse.

“They have been absolutely beautiful this year,” said Paula Cress, administrative director for the center.

Prices are $6.50 per dozen or $24 for a flat. The flowers are available at 502 Brevard St.

This flower sale is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Fundraisers are necessary to help curb costs. And with the rising costs of nearly everything, these fundraisers are particularly important, said Tammie Money, director of the center.

Money said it’s a pain she feels herself. “I just cringe every time I have to go to the grocery store,” she said.

Flowers are available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert