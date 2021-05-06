Iredell Adult Day Services holding its spring flower sale

The fundraiser is being held at their facility at 502 Brevard St., Statesville, from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Knock at the side entrance under the carport for assistance, or if you need a later appointment call 704-873-0720.

Carmen’s Greenhouse in Hiddenite is providing flowers for the springtime event and has been supplying the pansies for the fall flower sale for the past two years. There are a variety of colors and include impatiens, marigolds, moss roses (portulaca), vinca, petunias and other varieties.

This past year has seen major changes and increased needs during the health crisis. IADS (Iredell Adult Day Services) has fewer clients as part of safety guidelines but that means fewer dollars to cover expenses. It is through fundraisers like the flower sale that will keep the center open through these times as they have for the past 34 years. During that time, local families have benefitted from knowing that the staff at the center is carefully watching over their loved ones. Full-time care of a disabled, memory-challenged and/or lonely loved one is often physically and emotionally draining. With the help of a day center, IADS helps the entire family by offering respite, time for work, or care for their children while loved ones enjoy activities, camaraderie, and spiritual nourishment.