NEWTON — To accommodate growth in its senior care program and to expand opportunities for clinical-based care, Iredell Adult Day Services (IADS) formalized a management agreement with Newton, NC-based EveryAge on July 1. EveryAge is an industry leader among not-for-profit senior living organizations and is comprised of 12 locations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia.

The management agreement leverages EveryAge’s administrative, operational, and health care expertise to help IADS bolster its excellence in senior day care and to help IADS achieve Adult Day Health certification. This additional certification will permit the center to offer health care monitoring, education, assistance and counseling to participants and caregivers. It will also allow the center to provide services to a greater number of frail seniors who need support during the day, granting their caregivers much-needed respite and the opportunity to live and work more freely.

Tammie Money, executive director of Iredell Adult Day Services, said, “Establishing a relationship with EveryAge allows us to bring a wealth of new resources to support our participants and our staff. We’re already regarded as Iredell County’s leading provider of affordable adult day care services, and now, we’ll be even better positioned to enhance our program with added benefits. It’s just what we need for the next chapter of IADS sustainability.”

EveryAge’s management agreement with Iredell Adult Day Services further expands the organization’s support of older adults in the Statesville area. Since 2002, EveryAge has owned and operated Emmanuel’s Place, an affordable housing apartment community. Emmanuel’s Place is designed as a supportive environment for adults aged 62 and up, and its neighborhood setting includes five single-story buildings connected by paved walkways.

Originally founded as ElderCenter, Iredell Adult Day Services was created more than 35 years ago when a study revealed that Iredell County’s biggest need was for supervised adult day care. The Iredell Council on Aging (COA) initiated a communitywide call for resources to meet this senior care void, and First Presbyterian Church of Statesville responded, along with other local churches, the Department of Social Services, and grants from the United Way and the State of North Carolina. Contributions from businesses and individuals continue to be instrumental in the care that IADS provides as a nonprofit organization.

Aimee Reimann, chief operating officer for EveryAge, indicates, “As a Statesville resident, I’ve seen the good work that Iredell Adult Day Services does in the community. We’re delighted to help build out opportunities for their participants’ independence and social, physical, and emotional well-being. EveryAge supports seniors throughout their journey and makes the most of chances to avoid premature placement into an institution setting. The participants at IADS thrive in their environment, and that’s what we want to help nurture.”

Iredell Adult Day Services cares for participants from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Adults of all ages are welcome, and IADS specializes in senior care for memory-impaired diagnoses such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, TBI, stroke, and other learning disabilities. The secure, comfortable setting is host to a range of activities, including Bingo, arts and crafts, games, puzzles, movies, and music programs. Day trips are also planned on a regular basis. While at IADS, participants are offered breakfast, lunch, and a light snack, all approved by a certified dietitian. Family members can rest easy knowing that their loved ones are enjoying social interaction and positive stimulation, along with professional supervision and care. They are also free to work and run errands during the day and still have their loved ones at home with them each night

To learn more about Iredell Adult Day Services, call 704-873-0720, email IADS@everyage.org, or visit www.IredellAdultDayServices.org. To discover more about EveryAge, visit www.EveryAge.org.