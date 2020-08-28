Iredell 4-H team places first in state poultry judging contest

Despite COVID-19, Iredell County 4-H’ers have had a busy and successful summer.
In July, Hannah Loftin and Grant Hall both won Gold at the state level for their 4-H presentations. Hannah presented in the 14-18 Livestock and Dairy Production category. Her presentation was titled, “How to Clip a Dairy Heifer So She Is Ready for Those Colored Shavings.” Grant presented on “Turkey Calls” in the 11-13 Forestry & Wildlife category.
On Aug. 13, the NC 4-H Poultry Judging Contest was held virtually. Iredell County 4-H’ers placed first in the senior division. The team consisted of Hannah Loftin, Laurel Gray, and Hanna Ball. Iredell County 4-H was also represented by two junior contestants, Cooper Grebe and Carson Ball.
In poultry judging, youth evaluate live birds, processed ready-to-cook birds, and eggs for quality, as well as the importance of marketing to the public and how to apply those skills in a realistic decision-making process. Poultry judging teaches animal husbandry fundamentals as well as life skills including critical thinking, teamwork, and oral communication.
To learn more about these contests and other opportunities in 4-H, please contact Taylor Jenkins, Iredell County 4-H Agent, at 704-873-0507 or taylor_jenkins@ncsu.edu.
