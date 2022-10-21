IOMAX celebrates delivery of aircraft to the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Members of the Royal Jordanian Air Force arrived in Mooresville on Friday to accept a pair of aircraft from IOMAX USA that the country will use to patrol the country’s borders to help combat smugglers and other dangers to the kingdom.

IOMAX’s facility at the Mooresville Airpark was ready with the two planes inside as the company hosted Jordan’s Brig. Gen. Mohammad Fathi Hiyasat, commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, and several of its airmen during an official aircraft delivery ceremony to accept IOMAX’s first Block 4 AT-802I upgraded Border Patrol Aircraft (BPA), which includes IOMAX’s most advanced Strike Package.

Hiyasat praised the company for its work in taking the Air Tractor Inc., aircraft and preparing it for the military’s use. He said these aircraft and their border patrol program are part of the country rising to the challenges they face.

“They are aimed to provide our soldiers and security officers the needed tools they need… to maintain our national security, and to support our partners and allies in the region,” Hiyasat said.

IOMAX took pride in the aircraft as they handed them off and said they look forward to a continued partnership with the Kingdom of Jordan.

“The Block 4 upgrade represents IOMAX’s newest generation of hardware and software solution incorporating an advanced armament control system with a Genesys avionics suite designed for low-cost intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance precision strike aircraft. IOMAX is honored to work with the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces in support of their vital mission to provide border security to ensure stability in the region,” CEO KC Howard said in a press release. “Our entire IOMAX team is delighted to continue the partnership and friendship we enjoy with Jordan, one of the United States’ closest allies in the Middle East.”

Open for business

Iredell County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Mallory might have been used to dealing with other militaries when he served in the Army Reserve, but as a county commissioner, it is a bit more unique.

“Only once,” Mallory said when asked how often he has, as a commissioner, attended this type of occasion, and pivoted to pointing out how he felt this showed some of the unique ways Iredell County can serve as a hub for business and manufacturing and draws attention from companies.

“It’s another example of the diversification of business that Iredell County can have. There’s so much crossover between advanced manufacturing needs, that IOMAX needs,” Mallory said. “When you create industry clusters, it attracts more industry.”