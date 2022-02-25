Investigation into shooting in Statesville ongoing

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.

Officers responded to a 911 hang up call in the area around 7:20 a.m. and were directed to a residence where they found one person with gunshot wounds inside, the police department reported.

The person was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call Investigator F. King at 704-775-9138 or email fking@statesvillenc.net.

No other information has been released at this time.