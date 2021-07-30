Interstate ramp lanes will be narrowed for one month

Starting Sunday, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will narrow lanes on an Interstate 77 North ramp for one month.

The I-77 North ramp to I-40 East will be narrowed to 15 feet to allow the construction of a new ramp.

A detour will be posted for vehicles with oversized loads from I-77 to U.S. 21 (Exit 54) to I-40 East. The detour will allow loads of up to 20 feet wide and 16.5 feet high. Message boards and overhead boards will be set to alert drivers in advance.

Motorists should observe signs and use caution while driving through the area.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.