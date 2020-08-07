Interstate 77 south at I-40 interchange closed due to overturned tractor-trailer.

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 77 at I-40 east and that portion of the interstate is expected to remain closed until late Friday afternoon.
Southbound traffic is being diverted off I-77 at exit 54 and back onto I-40 east to I-77 south.
Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said around 10:35 a.m. Friday, an enclosed tractor-trailer hauling plastic recyclables, overturned on I-77 south just south of the I-40 interchange. He said the driver lost control while attempting to merge onto I-77 south and the truck hit a guardrail. The truck overturned into the median of I-77, Swagger said.
Swagger said no one was injured in the crash.
He said the I-40 east exit ramp to I-77 is open.
Swagger said local traffic should avoid the area due to extensive backups and delays and that crews are working to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.
