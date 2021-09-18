Interstate 77 north closed near the 39 mile marker due to vehicle fire

A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.

One person is being treated for burns and emergency crews are requesting a medical helicopter to the scene.

The fire reportedly involves a trailer with two vehicles inside.

Authorities are also reporting southbound is down to one lane due to the presence of emergency vehicles.

The northbound ramp at Exit 36 is closed.

Motorists should avoid the area for at least an hour, authorities reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.