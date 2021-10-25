 Skip to main content
Interstate 40 lanes near Statesville are back open
alert top story

Interstate 40 lanes near Statesville are back open

pothole 2.jpg

This hole in the decking of the bridge on Interstate 40 closed the westbound lanes all weekend. Both are now back open.

 Photo used with permission

The bridge repairs on Interstate 40 have been completed, and both westbound lanes reopened Monday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The westbound lanes, between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads, were closed Friday after a piece of concrete came loose on the bridge over Beulah Road, creating a large hole in the decking of the bridge.

The westbound lanes were closed throughout the weekend with one lane reopening around 9 p.m. Sunday. Both lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

