Interstate 40 lanes near Statesville are back open

The bridge repairs on Interstate 40 have been completed, and both westbound lanes reopened Monday morning, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The westbound lanes, between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads, were closed Friday after a piece of concrete came loose on the bridge over Beulah Road, creating a large hole in the decking of the bridge.

The westbound lanes were closed throughout the weekend with one lane reopening around 9 p.m. Sunday. Both lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.