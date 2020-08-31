International Overdose Awareness vigil postponed

The Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County announced Monday afternoon that their International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil, originally scheduled for Monday night has been postponed to Thursday night, Sept. 3, due to the heavy rainfall and threat of storms forecast for Monday evening.

The event is now set to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Church, 2172 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville.

For more information, visit daciredell.org/events.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.