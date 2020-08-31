 Skip to main content
International Overdose Awareness vigil postponed
vigil.jpg

A luminary from the 2019 International Overdose Awareness Day event is shown.  

The Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell County announced Monday afternoon that their International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil, originally scheduled for Monday night has been postponed to Thursday night, Sept. 3, due to the heavy rainfall and threat of storms forecast for Monday evening.

The event is now set to start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Church, 2172 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville.

For more information, visit daciredell.org/events.

