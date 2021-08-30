International Overdose Awareness Day vigil to be held at Mooresville's Liberty Park

More than 350 people — those who others called friends, family or other loved ones — have died of drug overdoses in Iredell County since 2008. Their lives are what Jill McLelland, Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell director, hopes people remember aren’t the stereotypes they might conjure up when hearing about drug addiction.
With this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day event planned at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Park in Mooresville, McLelland hopes people remember those who died as well as those grieving them.
“The biggest thing, and I think what I’m seeing improvement in every year, is erasing the stigma that comes from an overdose,” she said. “When you start talking about overdose, the images that immediately come to mind are addicts and junkies. And that’s just simply not who we’re always dealing with. Yes, sometimes we’re dealing with folks that have been in long-term addiction, but in a lot of cases where using we’re losing young people, and we’re losing the elderly as well to accidental overdoses.”
The event will have several speakers, each with a different perspective on the battles people face with addiction every day.
In one recent case, McLelland said she was told of the death of a young woman who initially began taking opioids through a prescription because of the pain she was managing. However, once that ran out, she turned to illegal means to deal with their pain. Eventually, they led to the overdose that killed her.
In another instance, McLelland was told of an elderly patient with no previous issues with addiction who accidentally took too much of her pain medication. It was an example that overdoses are accidental and not always drug abuse.
It only takes three to four days for dependency to begin, McLelland said. With that in mind, she is concerned that Iredell County saw an increase in the number of prescribed opioids, jumping from 16% of the county’s residents to 21.3% from 2019 to 2020. The state saw similar increases.
Part of reducing the stigma means having means of treatment available. While McLelland didn’t go into detail, she said that Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses, could have made a difference in the case of the elderly woman.
But regardless of the nature of the death, McLelland wants people to feel like they can grieve their loved ones in a way where they are supported, not shamed.
“That doesn’t make someone’s grief any less significant and the pain they’re feeling from losing that loved one. The stigma that surrounds it and the language that we used becomes really insensitive to the fact that these are people’s if their son, their daughter, or their parent, their spouse, a boyfriend, mother, or father. These are people that their lives were valuable and they are missed by those that they have left behind,” McLelland said.
Addiction during a pandemic
Fighting addiction is never easy, but the effects of a more isolated society in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated issues for people struggling with drug addiction. Whether it was isolation or factors like losing a job, the secondary effects of the pandemic were seen in an increased number of overdoses and deaths.
McLelland said the numbers of overdoses and other metrics before the pandemic appeared to be in a downward trend statewide. However, those numbers are headed in the wrong direction in the past year.
In Iredell County, there were 24 overdose deaths, or 13.2 overdoses per 100,000, which is lower than the state’s average of 22.1 per 100,000. In total, 2,322 people died of reported overdoses in the state in 2020, according to incomplete data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
While Iredell’s rate is lower than the state’s, both increased since 2019, when 17 people died in Iredell County and 1,808 statewide. Overdose-driven emergency room visits that result in deaths are up slightly from 2019 as well. According to the state’s data, 95.8% of those deaths involved illicit opioids.
The data doesn’t show the damage caused to people who may suffer brain damage during an overdose, mainly due to a lack of oxygen, McLelland also said. This is often overlooked but another concern, as the statistics show addiction has increased in the last two years.
In any case, McLelland said the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell can provide Narcan to family members who are concerned for someone in their life struggling with an active addiction. The same can be done for those with a loved one undergoing pain management with opioids.
For information and resources, go to daciredell.org or call 704-978-8814.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL