International Overdose Awareness Day vigil to be held at Mooresville's Liberty Park

In another instance, McLelland was told of an elderly patient with no previous issues with addiction who accidentally took too much of her pain medication. It was an example that overdoses are accidental and not always drug abuse.

It only takes three to four days for dependency to begin, McLelland said. With that in mind, she is concerned that Iredell County saw an increase in the number of prescribed opioids, jumping from 16% of the county’s residents to 21.3% from 2019 to 2020. The state saw similar increases.

Part of reducing the stigma means having means of treatment available. While McLelland didn’t go into detail, she said that Narcan, which is used to treat overdoses, could have made a difference in the case of the elderly woman.

But regardless of the nature of the death, McLelland wants people to feel like they can grieve their loved ones in a way where they are supported, not shamed.