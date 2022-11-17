Interfaith Thanksgiving Eve Service to be held at Grace Baptist Church

As families gather this Thanksgiving, the community also is invited to come together as family at the Interfaith Thanksgiving Eve Service on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 719 Club Drive.

The community service brings together persons of all faiths and backgrounds for an opportunity to reflect on the importance of interfaith friendships and interfaith unity.

The service includes music, prayers and special remarks. The theme, using the words of Rabbi Abraham Heschel, is “No Religion Is an Island: Celebrating Religious Pluralism in America and Standing Against Religious Bigotry.”

“Antisemitism and Christian supremacy is on the rise in our nation,” the Rev. Steve Shoemaker, pastor at Grace Baptist, said. “Interfaith services are more important than ever. Everyone is warmly invited to attend and to stay afterwards for a time of fellowship and refreshments.”

For information, call 704-872-5130 or email gracestatesville@gmail.com.