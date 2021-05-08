Inspiring Hope through Healing: Hospitals are beacon of hope, pillar of community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Oftentimes, you hear people say they got into health care for one of two reasons. First, they want to help people when they are at their worst, or second, because health care is ever-changing. The last 12 months have been an opportunity for employees of our health system to experience both of those things many times over,” said Larry Pizzorni, assistant vice president of Ancillary & Support Services at Iredell Health System.

“Employees from all over the hospital took on changing job roles, stepping in where they were needed, when they were needed,” added Pizzorni.

In addition to taking on new roles, Iredell Health System employees had to change their accustomed ways of patient care and adapt to nontraditional health care methods to effectively support the needs of the community during COVID-19.

“In the last 12 months, employees of Iredell Health System have been creative in the ways they have met the changing needs in the health care industry. For example, when not able to have visitors in the hospital, our staff worked to set up video calls with their families to help make the physical distance less painful,” said Joshua Self, vice president of operations at Iredell Health System.