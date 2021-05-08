Inspiring Hope through Healing: Hospitals are beacon of hope, pillar of community

A hospital is much more than a place where people receive a diagnosis, more than a place where people receive treatment, and more than a place where people go to heal. A hospital is a beacon of hope, a pillar of the community, a stronghold in the midst of uncertainty.
This week, Iredell Health System is celebrating National Hospital Week, honoring and giving thanks to its dedicated staff and volunteers for the vital role they play in fostering well-being within the community, especially during a global pandemic. This year’s National Hospital Week theme is —ever so fittingly — “Inspiring Hope through Healing.”
Over the last year, Iredell Health System has inevitably embodied its mission, “Inspire Well-being — Together,” bringing together hospital staff and community members to promote health and hope amid a dynamic, demanding year in the health care industry.
“The past 12 months have been like no other year that I can recall. The challenges that our health care team took on daily were unbelievably hard and rapidly changing. I am so proud of the ongoing, selfless, and focused work that they provide every day. It was truly inspirational to witness,” said John Green, president and CEO of Iredell Health System.
During the last year, hospital employees across the country had to work round-the-clock to meet local health care needs, often taking on new roles and responsibilities.
“Oftentimes, you hear people say they got into health care for one of two reasons. First, they want to help people when they are at their worst, or second, because health care is ever-changing. The last 12 months have been an opportunity for employees of our health system to experience both of those things many times over,” said Larry Pizzorni, assistant vice president of Ancillary & Support Services at Iredell Health System.
“Employees from all over the hospital took on changing job roles, stepping in where they were needed, when they were needed,” added Pizzorni.
In addition to taking on new roles, Iredell Health System employees had to change their accustomed ways of patient care and adapt to nontraditional health care methods to effectively support the needs of the community during COVID-19.
“In the last 12 months, employees of Iredell Health System have been creative in the ways they have met the changing needs in the health care industry. For example, when not able to have visitors in the hospital, our staff worked to set up video calls with their families to help make the physical distance less painful,” said Joshua Self, vice president of operations at Iredell Health System.
Though this has been a difficult year, full of changes, health care employees around the nation have gotten closer, responding to challenges with solutions and learning how to prepare for the unknown.
“I am extremely proud to be part of the team at Iredell Health System. As we have all been dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, the team here pulled together under some of the most challenging times to deliver high quality, patient centered care to our community,” said Joseph Mazzola, Iredell Health System’s vice president of Medical Affairs.
Make sure to take this year’s National Hospital Week as an opportunity to thank all of the hard-working individuals in America’s hospitals and health systems for their dedication and commitment to the community.