Inner Wheel of Statesville recently enjoyed two activities in the community. The first was a fundraiser at the Statesville Rotary meeting at the Statesville Country Club.

Inner Wheel members created Valentine’s Day baskets filled with holiday-appropriate goodies. The proceeds from the raffle enable the club to continue their support of local organizations.

Club members also served pizza at Power Cross.

Current projects include Northview Academy, My Sister’s House and Power Cross suppers. The club meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at Pasta Amore at 11:30 a.m. Visitors and Inner Wheel members who have relocated to the area are welcome.