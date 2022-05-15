Inner Wheel Club hopes to make impact on lives of homeless seniors in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

The Inner Wheel Club of Statesville hopes to make life a little easier for some of the young women in Iredell-Statesville Schools who face homelessness with tote bags filled with toiletry supplies as well as a few small gifts to brighten up the recipients’ day when they receive them.

“Inner Wheel also supports women, and one of our goals is to fellowship other women and empower them,” Sherry Harris, president of the club, said. “This is one way we can do it.

The donation of six tote bags and collecting quarters for the students and their families to do laundry is made through the McKinney Vento Homeless Education Program. Tonya Reid, an Iredell-Statesville Schools social worker, said the program helps more than 274 students, though the Inner Wheel’s donation was focused on helping out senior students who are graduating this month.

“We have various items in there we think they can enjoy and use, because most of the students do not have a permanent home, so what we have in there they can certainly use wherever they are,” Harris said. “And hopefully they will be safe once they graduate.”

The members of the Inner Wheel on hand for the donation on Friday said that they had learned of the particular issue through Reid and quickly knew they wanted to help.

Reid said the donation helps as there are limits to the funds that Student Support Services receives and can’t address all the needs of students. She said community donations like this help fill the gap and can target some of those needs.

“So if I need to get these items, and these are very pertinent items and needed, I can make sure they get them,” Reid said. “You would be surprised the difference it makes.”

And that is a difference Inner Wheel and Reid hope can reverberate back as time goes on.

“A lot of the messages back from those that receive (is), ‘One day, I’m going to give back to you, so you can help others,’” Reid said.

The idea of homelessness might conjure up a picture of someone living on the street or in tents, but Reid pointed out that can mean living in a hotel, a camping ground, or moving from house to house of friends and family. That can often lead to academic issues as some of their basic needs are not met, and eventually dropping out of the school system, which makes donations like this important as it brings a small amount of stability to students’ lives.

Along with those concerns, she said the COVID-19 pandemic “set my babies back two or three years, academically.”

Those struggles and the effect it has on students were apparent in the fact Harris said originally been told up to 12 tote bags would be needed, but that number was cut in half by the time Inner Wheel began putting together its donation.

The Inner Wheel donates to a number of local causes and despite its small size, they hope to do more in the future.

“We want to be able to help everyone, but there’s only so much we can do. We do, however, try to look for projects that we can handle ... and help those people in need,” Gail Pope said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.