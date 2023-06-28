As Mike and Jerilyn Davidson plan to put the Inn on Front Street up for sale, they aren't just putting their business on the market. The home the bed and breakfast is in is a piece of history as well.

"The house itself is just the most gorgeous thing that we've ever owned and that it is gorgeous. Of course, that's due to my wife because everything she touches turns out beautiful and she's made this such a beautiful place. It's incredible," Mike Davidson said.

The structure at 317 W. Front St. was built in 1917 for Charles H. Turner, inventor of farm tractor implements, and is part of the National Historic Register of Places. After a restoration in 2004, it was opened as a bed and breakfast in 2005 and continued as one through the Davidsons' purchase of it in 2020.

It will hit the market at $1.2 million, according to Tarheel Realty's Deanna Williams and Brett Mason. The sale will officially begin on June 29.

Williams said any buyer would have the chance to take over a business that already is established and doing well.

"They're ready to hand off their book of business and all the furnishings with a few exceptions, and somebody's gonna walk into it and can take it and run with it," Williams said.

And while events outside the bed and breakfast have led them to put it up for sale, the Davidsons hope someone can appreciate the history and carry on the hospitality they have going forward.

Adding their own touch to history

Purchasing a place with the history of the Inn on Front Street comes with an appreciation for the past, but the Davidsons looked to add their own touches as well when they took over the reins from the previous owner in 2020.

But the Davidsons' time at the Inn on Front Street all started off with a little happenstance.

"When we came to Statesville a year prior we stayed at the bed and breakfast and that's something I had always wanted to do with my husband as well," Jerilyn said. "We enjoy the hospitality industry, we enjoy hosting, and had often thought how that we'd like to own a bed and breakfast, and we decided to give it a try."

The home was built as the Victorian style was coming to a close and the beginnings of art deco would take hold. That was something they kept in mind as the Davidsons looked to represent that era of time and add their own touches.

"We really enjoyed searching for antique pieces to add to the house. We enjoyed looking at and bringing in some artwork that was period-appropriate, we updated light fixtures to reflect the period of the house as well," Jerilyn said. "And then what we've really enjoyed is creating more of an entertainment space in the backyard… We've added a fire pit and a nice size pavilion so it takes people from the back porch into it."

But as much as the structure itself is a selling point, the location near downtown has played a role in the Inn on Front Street's success as well.

"It is so nice to be right next to downtown to where we can funnel our guests directly downtown. We're so big on supporting the local community and local businesses that for us it's just we want to, we want our guests to see how great Statesville is, and what a really cool town it is," Mike said. He said that the inn is within a few blocks of the heart of downtown. "It's great because you get that bed and breakfast experience and you're in this old turn of the century house and it's really neat and warm and inviting feel. It's a home away from home.

But for the Davidsons, they said it is the people staying there they will miss.

"I will miss the people the most and we really enjoy catering to the people that come through and so many of them we've seen four and five times. They come two or three times a year," Jerilyn said.

Whether it is snowbirds headed south for the winter or couples simply looking for a weekend away, familiar faces and new ones were what made the business of the bed and breakfast worth it to them.

"We keep in touch with them and share grandbaby stories and so we'll miss the people the most because the bed and breakfast crowd is just a real nice, laidback crowd," Jerilyn said. "They've lived life and a lot of people who are retired so we glean a lot from them."

Mike agreed.

"What we really like about them is that people that come to a bed and breakfast are generally very social people and they like to talk and chat and we do, too. We like people and we like hearing people's stories, where they've been, where they're from, and what life experiences they've had and it's just fun to just share stories," Mike said.

While their time is coming to a close at the Inn on Front Street, they said they plan to keep active in the happenings of Statesville.

"It's such a great community and we love being a part of the community. We love volunteering for all the different events and that's what I really enjoy," Jerilyn said while hinting that they've got other plans going forward. "We've got a number of different ideas up in our heads but we haven't really narrowed down exactly what our next step is. We're exploring quite a bit."