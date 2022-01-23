Infusion therapy: What is it, what can you expect?

What can you expect at Iredell Infusion Care?

If your physician recommends infusion therapy, Iredell Infusion Care can provide you with the care you need.

Firstly, to prepare for your infusion therapy, make sure to hydrate before your appointment. Collins also encourages you to write down all your questions before your appointment so you do not forget to ask.

Once you enter Iredell’s Outpatient Services building, a friendly receptionist will take your information and check you in. Shortly after, a nurse will greet you in the waiting room and bring you back to the treatment room.

In the treatment room, you can choose a comfy recliner to sit in, and a nurse will offer you a drink, snack, or warm blanket. The nurse will then check your vitals, explain the medication to you, and answer any questions you may have.

“You can always count on having a knowledgeable nurse taking care of you. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy that highly-requested warm blanket,” said Collins.