Infrastructure bill will help build a stronger North Carolina

These new investments will help improve the quality of life while driving economic expansion in North Carolina communities. They will translate to more jobs for North Carolina workers and new opportunities for local businesses and industries across the economic spectrum. It is difficult to overstate just how much of a positive impact this could have on our economy, particularly as we continue to shake off the economic doldrums of the past year and half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This legislation will also help strengthen U.S. supply chain lines, which are currently showing what years of underfunding will do. Altogether, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would provide $78 billion over the next five years to fund a nationwide backlog of projects and grant programs that will help address some of the many issues plaguing supply chains today.

These investments will help everyone who relies on the U.S. supply chain, from small North Carolina retailers to our major industries. Moreover, stronger, more expedited supply chain lines will also enable North Carolina to continue increasing our clean energy capabilities and renewable energy capacity. That, in turn, will foster continued growth in a vital economic sector to create and support a more resilient, 21st century workforce.