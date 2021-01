The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who left home Jan. 5.

Mirella Abigale Guillen is 5-feet-tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

She told family she was going to stay with a cousin for the weekend, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. It is believed she is in the vicinity of Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

If you have information on where she can be located, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.