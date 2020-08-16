Information sought on missing 15-year-old

The Mooresville Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Selena Cawley, 15.
Selena was last seen on Aug. 12 around 4 p.m. in the backyard of her residence in the Morrison Plantation subdivision. It is believed she left on foot in an unknown direction.
Selena is 5’- 5’02” and weighs between 100-120 pounds. She has shoulder length, long black curly hair and was last seen wearing an off-white short sleeve shirt, cut off blue jean shorts, and purple and black Birkenstock-like sandals.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 9-1-1 or the Mooresville Police Department's non-emergency number at 704-664-3311.
