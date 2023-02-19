When the lights go down and Infinite Space presents “An Evening with Carl Sandburg” on Feb. 24-25, it hopes that will be the first of many productions under its banner in downtown Statesville.

“It’s about a man and his life in a specific time, but it is more than that, it is about America at a specific time, and it happens to be also about the America in which we faced similar challenges today,” V Craig Heidenreich said. He and Tess Hogan are Infinite Space’s founders.

Infinite Space’s website promotes the play with the line “School drop-out, milk-wagon driver, bricklayer, coal heaver, newspaperman, troubadour, and three-times Pulitzer Prize winner” to highlight the man that when he died in 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson said, “Carl Sandburg was more than the voice of America, more than the poet of its strength and genius. He was America.”

The show will star Jonathan Gillard Daly and it opens up Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Iredell County Arts Center at the Old Jail, with another pair of performances on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at theinfinitespace.org.

“To be able to bring in a friend and colleague, who we have a great deal of respect for, feels wonderful and we plan on bringing people in like this and any roles not required to be a union will be filled by local talent,” Tess Hogan said. “It’s the best of both worlds to both bring talent in and use the talent that is here.”

“And to mentor talent here that is from outside in the bigger world,” Heidenreich said.

And while this show won’t feature their performances, Heidenreich and Hogan will perform “A Walk in the Woods” later this year and have plenty of experience as they bring their ambitions to Statesville.

Dynamic duo

Heidenreich and Hogan have performed together before, most recently in Dolls House Part Two as well as in “Hamlet”, “1984”, “The Christians” and directed “Ripcord” and “Miracle on South Division Street”.

Heidenreich’s resume included producing, directing or acting in more than 250 professional productions throughout the country before he settled in Statesville in 2020 with Hogan, who has also performed in a number of shows over the years throughout the states as well.

The duo has plenty of history, as stated in their promotional materials. They have been known by a few names as they began as the Complete Theatre Alliance in California in the early 1980s and produced “Hamlet”, “Merry Wives of Windsor”, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “My Fair Lady”. They were later known as the Banyan Theatre in Sarasota, Florida, in 2002 as they put on Bernard Shaw’s “Don Juan in Hell”, “Pinter’s Betrayal”, “Lion in Winter”, “Sea Marks”, “Stoppard’s Rough Crossing”, and other shows, as well as works other than plays.

Showtime

As Infinite Space advertises itself as the area’s only professional theater as it looks to import and cultivate talent, they also hope to play a part in making downtown Statesville a destination for visitors.

“What’s interesting about this piece, and what’s interesting about what we do overall, it’s art that’s unmediated. There is just the artists and the recipients of it ... there’s something very, very special about being in the room with the work of art itself,” Heidenreich said. “It’s not dress up, it’s not fancy, but it’s of literary value, as well as dramatic value.”

They know building themselves up won’t be easy as a dash of culture for the area. Hogan said they have performed some locally with positive responses, which is encouraging, but building the nonprofit into something that lasts will take support and financial backing.

Heidenreich said the cost of bringing in talent and staging the performances will cost more than what tickets can cover as they look for a permanent home for Infinite Space in Statesville.

“But that’s just the way it is with the arts,” Heidenreich said.

For more information about Infinite Space, see theinfinitespace.org.