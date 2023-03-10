Downtown Statesville Development Corporation is hosting the first annual Sham-Rock & Run 5K on March 18. The run takes place in historic Statesville. The course takes the runners on paved and winding roads in and around the most historic and charming parts of town. The start/finish line will be on West Broad Street near Mitchell College.

In addition to the 5K, there will be live, local music, and Andrea’s Sweet Shop will be serving donuts and desserts as well as coffee and refreshing beverages. Even if you are not a participant, there will be plenty of entertainment while watching the runners finish the race.

The first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt and finisher medal with the unique Sham-Rock & Run logo. Awards will be given for the overall top finishers as well as the top runners in each age group. The race will begin at 8 a.m., with the awards being presented later in the morning.

The Sham-Rock and Run 5K is possible due to sponsorships by The Watering Hole, Jenkins Cleaners and City of Statesville.

Visit www.downtownstatesville.com/shamrock-run-5k/ for more information or to register. Interested in volunteering? You can sign up on the website to help direct the runners throughout the course.