Inaugural run honors Peter Meletis’ life of service

Helping children and veterans all wrapped up into one event is what the inaugural Peter Meletis Toys for Tots Run is about.

This event, planned for Dec. 4, will benefit both the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council.

Tracy Tatu, who has along with others, been working to organize this event, said that “Pete made many charitable contributions to Iredell County and across North Carolina over the years. When he passed last year, I thought it might be a fitting tribute to organize a yearly event that recognized his service and helped others as Pete did over the years.”

Those participating in the event do not have to be veterans. All riders are welcome, and each is to bring one unwrapped toy for a boy or girl and one nonperishable food item.

The 51-mile police escorted ride will begin at Cross Road Harley Davidson, 1921 U.S. 421, Wilkesboro, with lineup starting at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at 1 p.m., and ending at Tilley's Harley Davidson, 1226 Morland Drive, Statesville. There will be no stops along the way.

After the ride, there will be a time for everyone to enjoy some Christmas music and cheer as there will be food trucks and a visit from Santa. The whole family is encouraged to attend.