Inaugural Iredell Health Foundation Heart of Jazz raises $56K

The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, raised more than $56,000 for local heart health at its first annual Heart of Jazz event Oct. 13 in Mooresville.

Attendees were treated to an evening of live music and celebration, featuring Dr. Ray Georgeson, a cardiologist, and Mo Money, a five-piece jazz band comprised of the nation’s top studio musicians, songwriters and producers — all of whom have national performance and recording credits. Mo Money also is the Carolina Panthers’ house band for every game.

The event featured a silent auction, cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary signature drink. Masters of ceremonies Kelly and David Sopp, founders of MVL, a lifestyle brand celebrating everything that contributes to a meaningful, vibrant life, delighted the crowd with their witty humor. Sponsors for the event included Piedmont HealthCare, TDS Telecom, BestCo, Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, Heritage Knitting, Mooresville Ford and ZOLL LifeVest.

The highlight of the event was a grateful patient testimonial by Deborah Chambers, a Statesville resident, who was treated by a Piedmont HealthCare cardiologist, Dr. Jips Zachariah. Chambers suffered a heart attack earlier this year and credits Iredell Memorial Hospital and the cardiology team, specifically Zachariah, with saving her life. She also presented him with a jar of Life Savers candy as a token of her appreciation.

Heart of Jazz benefited the foundation’s Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund for Iredell Health. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Iredell County, and the fund supports the lifesaving efforts of cardiologists, vascular surgeons, nurses and technicians throughout the health system.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds raised from this event help fund the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund held at the Iredell Health Foundation,” said Jen Balog, the foundation’s executive director. “Funds do not leave the area, but stay right here in our community, benefiting our neighbors in a very real way. These funds help to purchase new cardiac and vascular equipment, expand our services to reach rural communities, and provide patient assistance for those who find a gap in paying for heart medications, durable medical equipment and even assistance with getting to and from appointments. What’s raised here, stays here and directly benefits our local community.”

As the only accredited chest pain center in Statesville, Iredell Memorial’s Heart & Vascular Center offers the community a full range of high-quality, personalized heart and vascular care. Last year, the center performed more than 5,000 cardiovascular procedures. In addition to the Center, Iredell Health serves its community by offering cardiovascular services through Iredell Vascular Clinic, Iredell Cardiology, Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic and a cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program.

To learn more about the Iredell Health Foundation, or to make a donation, go to iredellhealthfoundation.org or call 704-878-7669.