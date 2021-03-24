Inaugural car show to benefit foundation

Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation will hold its first annual car show fundraiser hosted by GoPro Motorplex on May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car registration will be held the day of the fundraiser at $25 per car entry. Judging will start at noon and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

In addition to the car show, the event will have raffles, including a 50/50 raffle, food from Willie B’s BBQ, Cold Skool Ice Cream Truck, a bounce house, DJ and Dancing Davis apparel for sale.

Dancing Davis Shaking Off Cancer Foundation was founded in 2015 in honor of Davis Overcash, who was diagnosed with pediatric hepatoblastoma liver cancer when he was only five years old. This cancer affects only two to three in one million people. Davis fought a tough battle and after surgery and chemo, he won.

“The amazing amount of support from the community, churches, friends and even people we have never met called us to give back what we, as a family, received,” said Mika Overcash, Davis’ mother.