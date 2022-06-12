In the upper echelon: Stony Point family dairy farm earns sustainability award

The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award.

In its 11th year, the award recognizes dairy farmers who are dedicated to socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound dairy production and exemplify a longstanding commitment to continuous improvement.

“Grayhouse Farms is in the upper echelon of dairy farming,” said Jay Bryant, the association's CEO. “They are committed stewards of their animals and their land and serve as role models for their fellow farmers. Congratulations to the entire Grayhouse Family on earning this national recognition for their commitment to sustainability.”

Grayhouse Farm is owned by Reid and Peggy Gray, along with their sons Jimmy and Andy. As third-generation dairymen, Jimmy and Andy have been integral in their farm and took over the day-to-day operations from their parents in 2017.

They currently milk 1,120 cows in a new facility designed with cow comfort in mind. The farm deploys dozens of sustainability practices including cover crops, livestock exclusion fencing and 100% no-till farming while using nonproductive farmland for enhanced wildlife habitat.

In addition to hosting community farm tours and conservation days, they share their lessons learned with fellow dairy farmers to inspire further adoption of sustainable farming practices.

Grayhouse Farms has been a member of the association for 35 years and achieved its highest honor, Producer of the Year, in 2020.

“As the first dairy farm in North Carolina to receive this award, it’s truly an honor for our family to be nationally recognized for our commitment to the environment,” Jimmy Gray said. “My parents, my brother, Andy, and our families are tirelessly dedicated to being sustainable dairy farmers that leave our land better for the next generation.”

In addition to the award for Grayhouse Farms, the association was awarded the 2022 award for Outstanding Community Impact by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. This isn’t the first time the association has been recognized for innovation. The association, alongside its partners at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Turkey Hill Dairy, was awarded the 2020 Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy Outstanding Supply Chain Collaboration Award for our shared Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership.

Learn more about our sustainability commitment at mdvamilk.com/sustainability.