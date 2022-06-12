 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the upper echelon: Stony Point family dairy farm earns sustainability award

The Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association announced that Grayhouse Farms of Stony Point earned the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy’s 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award.

In its 11th year, the award recognizes dairy farmers who are dedicated to socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound dairy production and exemplify a longstanding commitment to continuous improvement.

“Grayhouse Farms is in the upper echelon of dairy farming,” said Jay Bryant, the association's CEO. “They are committed stewards of their animals and their land and serve as role models for their fellow farmers. Congratulations to the entire Grayhouse Family on earning this national recognition for their commitment to sustainability.”

Grayhouse Farm is owned by Reid and Peggy Gray, along with their sons Jimmy and Andy. As third-generation dairymen, Jimmy and Andy have been integral in their farm and took over the day-to-day operations from their parents in 2017.

They currently milk 1,120 cows in a new facility designed with cow comfort in mind. The farm deploys dozens of sustainability practices including cover crops, livestock exclusion fencing and 100% no-till farming while using nonproductive farmland for enhanced wildlife habitat.

In addition to hosting community farm tours and conservation days, they share their lessons learned with fellow dairy farmers to inspire further adoption of sustainable farming practices.

Grayhouse Farms has been a member of the association for 35 years and achieved its highest honor, Producer of the Year, in 2020.

“As the first dairy farm in North Carolina to receive this award, it’s truly an honor for our family to be nationally recognized for our commitment to the environment,” Jimmy Gray said. “My parents, my brother, Andy, and our families are tirelessly dedicated to being sustainable dairy farmers that leave our land better for the next generation.”

In addition to the award for Grayhouse Farms, the association was awarded the 2022 award for Outstanding Community Impact by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. This isn’t the first time the association has been recognized for innovation. The association, alongside its partners at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and Turkey Hill Dairy, was awarded the 2020 Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy Outstanding Supply Chain Collaboration Award for our shared Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership.

Learn more about our sustainability commitment at mdvamilk.com/sustainability.

About Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative

Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative is a community of more than 900 dairy farm families in 10 states passionate about cultivating dairy goodness and bottling fresh Maola brand milk and dairy products. Our farmer-owned cooperative owns five dairy processing plants that process more than three billion pounds of milk annually. Our diverse portfolio of dairy products are then distributed to consumers in the United States and ingredients customers worldwide. Our cooperative is a leader in sustainability, partnering across the supply chain to deliver sustainable solutions to our member farms. We take pride in supporting the educational and nutritional needs of the communities in our milkshed through our MDVA Fund. For more information about Maryland & Virginia, visit www.mdvamilk.com.

