'In the Shadow of the Clock': Steve Hill's new book details happenings on the square

The intersection of West Broad Street and East Center Street has plenty of stories to tell, and so does Steve Hill as he details many of those in his book “In the Shadow of the Clock.”

The local historian said in doing the research over the last few years, he quickly began to see how important the area known as the town square was to the city’s history.

“It helped me realize how important that little half-acre of land in the center of our town really is,” Hill said. “It’s the heart of our city; it’s where it all comes together.”

Hill said the word for the book began during the first months of the pandemic in 2020, as he sat at home going over documents and examining photos from the Statesville Historical Collection. He said that once setting the time frame between 1790 and 1990, he began to fill in the pages with stories from over the years.

Early on, a small courthouse sat in the middle of the square, which horses and carts were able to maneuver around due to the 100-foot wide streets, larger than the standard 60 feet of the late 18th century. The square would see some of Statesville’s brighter moments, as well as its darker ones when slaves were sold there in the 1800s and public executions took there as well.

But as time went on, the square became more of a place for celebration and civic pride and the center of life in the city.

Street fairs, carnivals, car shows and even a livestock auction took place there as well. Now it’s part of the city’s holiday celebrations, including being one of the better places to watch the Christmas parade each year.

“Over the years, the square has also its share of politicians and preachers and protestors, snake oil salesmen, and even a few lunatics screaming at passersbys on the square,” Hill said.

Depending on your views, all could fall under the latter category, and Hill’s book details stories like those of a traveling salesman named Dr. Drake, who sold all-cure tonics there, “necking parties,” a live turkey giveaway hoax, and stunts by local disc jockeys, just to name a few.

Another story is one that stood out in Hill’s mind that he was a part of was when a giant egg would grace the square each spring.

From 1959 until 1965 the Statesville Merchants Association displayed a 7-foot-tall egg supposedly left by the Easter bunny. Children would guess what animal — a costumed character — would emerge from it for a contest before the big reveal. A local doctor, Dr. Harry Walker, accompanied by his nurse Vivian Caldwell, would examine the egg to make sure it was in good condition before the hatching event later in the spring. In 1963, an intercom was added so visitors could speak to the animal inside.

But here is where things get egg-citing.

On a Friday night in April 1963, the egg went missing and the only lead was from Robert Forsyth, a local firefighter working part time at the Esso station at Tradd and East Broad, who reported seeing it head east in a pickup truck.

The next morning, an unidentified man called the WSIC radio station to report a huge egg on the side of the road near Interstate 77 and Interstate 40 and the city scrambled to get a truck and crew to the scene to retrieve the egg.

“And the egg was returned to its nesting place as the morning sun lit the square, the children of Statesville were treated to a different kind of Easter miracle,” Hill said.

Hill wonders if it was all hoax as reportedly George Snipes, head of the Merchants Association, asked police not to worry about catching the culprits. Snipes denied any involvement in the Great Egg Heist of 1963 but said it was great publicity.

Stories like that are found in “In the Shadow of the Clock,” which Hill will sign copies of as he answers questions at gg’s art frames gifts at 101 W. Broad St. on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

All sales of the book, published by Redhawk Publications, will go toward the Statesville Historical Collection.