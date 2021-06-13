In spite of a global pandemic, we finished strong

In August 2020, students started the school year from their homes, something we never dreamed could happen. We all limped through the first weeks of the school year together, some more successfully than others. Kindergarten through fifth grade returned to in-person learning the first week of October. Grades six-12 continued to attend only two days a week until the spring.

But now it is June, and I can say that things are beginning to get back to normal. In spite of an incredibly difficult year, we have much to celebrate. In 2020-21, we opened two middle schools, increased our nursing staff to 24 school nurses, and served more than 1.6 million meals to students. We rolled out the 2025 Strategic Plan for our school district, and implemented morning meetings to get students talking about their emotional well-being. We put the Second Step Mental Health initiative in place in schools across the district. We worked hard to make sure that EVERY student had access to technology, and worked with multiple partners to get hotspots and WiFi hubs so that students could have internet access from home.