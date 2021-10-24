In a world of passwords, try 'Gratitude#4Real'

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, enjoying fall when nature exhales cool morning air scented with moist earth that’s covered in a blanket of fallen leaves — a good time to pay attention to life.
And life is good.
This is never emphasized enough, the goodness of life, because newspaper columnists know that Pulitzer Prizes are awarded for exposing corruption that sends the principal to the hoosegow for skimming money off the School Cafeteria Fund so the little nippers get rehydrated milk powder rather than whole milk, and never is it given for writing about fallen leaves on an autumn day. Never.
Yes, the occasional recall of ground beef with E. coli is of concern, but I simply substitute chocolate bars for protein and feel fine. The rumblings and increased geyser activity at Yellowstone make us wonder about the hot lava bubbling under the park waiting to explode which is one more reason not to move to Wyoming, Idaho, or Montana. No problemo here on the east coast.
Thus, I am a man brimming with gratitude.
Plus, aging brings about perspective.
In my younger days I worked at being sullen, thinking that dark brooding was a sign of high seriousness and creativity. Now I know different.
I walk into a men’s room and reach under the towel dispenser and it automatically offers me a perfectly sized paper towel and a red light blinks like a winning slot machine in a casino. Suddenly, I’m inexplicably happy.
I walk around with a box in my pocket the size of a tin of cough drops and it beeps and on the screen is a text from my son “Dad, flying in tomorrow. Love you.” We didn’t have this in the Sixties. Instead, there was anger and young people carrying messages on posters. Fist shaking demonstrators never carried posters with large letters saying, “Dad, love you.”
I drive while a British woman whom I’m not married to tells me to turn around as soon as possible so the woman that I am married to doesn’t have to point out that I missed the exit. Instead, we simply converse about the blessings in our lives.
People complain about big government but it was Uncle Sam that gave us GPS (it wasn’t the Pope, United Way, or the Rotarians) and interstate highways, the Internet, and blood pressure medicine.
I take blood pressure pills every morning and that is why I am less liable to walk into a restaurant and clutch my chest and gasp and fall across your table and send your bottle of imported Fillico Japanese water and your platter of crème fraiche tartlets with caviar crashing to the floor, for which (though you’ve not said it) you are extremely grateful. I have long arms. If I crash there is going to be collateral damage. Two small pills greatly reduce that likelihood. You’re welcome.
It’s a world of wonders, but I’m weary of the constant demand for passwords and a PIN which I forget and they give me a new one, bL8qH7z, and that is too hard to remember so I have to create new ones. Someday a password will be required to use a kitchen toaster or a men’s urinal, until then, life is good.
Lay off the ground beef on occasion, avoid Wyoming, don’t argue with the unembodied voice of a British woman in your car, and be sure to take your meds. In the meantime, Google the words “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise”. You’ll get Psalm 100. Read it, you’ll have a great day. Stay sweet.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs.”