In a world of passwords, try 'Gratitude#4Real'

I walk around with a box in my pocket the size of a tin of cough drops and it beeps and on the screen is a text from my son “Dad, flying in tomorrow. Love you.” We didn’t have this in the Sixties. Instead, there was anger and young people carrying messages on posters. Fist shaking demonstrators never carried posters with large letters saying, “Dad, love you.”

I drive while a British woman whom I’m not married to tells me to turn around as soon as possible so the woman that I am married to doesn’t have to point out that I missed the exit. Instead, we simply converse about the blessings in our lives.

People complain about big government but it was Uncle Sam that gave us GPS (it wasn’t the Pope, United Way, or the Rotarians) and interstate highways, the Internet, and blood pressure medicine.

I take blood pressure pills every morning and that is why I am less liable to walk into a restaurant and clutch my chest and gasp and fall across your table and send your bottle of imported Fillico Japanese water and your platter of crème fraiche tartlets with caviar crashing to the floor, for which (though you’ve not said it) you are extremely grateful. I have long arms. If I crash there is going to be collateral damage. Two small pills greatly reduce that likelihood. You’re welcome.