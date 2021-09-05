Importance of isolation and quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When diagnostic testing resources are sufficient and available, quarantine can end after day 7 if a diagnostic specimen tests negative and if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. The specimen may be collected and tested within 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation (e.g., in anticipation of testing delays), but quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than after day 7. With this strategy, the residual post-quarantine transmission risk is estimated to be about 5% with an upper limit of about 12%.

In both cases, additional criteria such as continued symptom monitoring and masking through day 14 must be met.

Under current guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated and remain asymptomatic (no symptoms) are not required to quarantine after being identified as a close contact. They should get tested 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask around others until receiving a negative test result.

Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered do not have to quarantine as long as they remain without symptoms.