Implementation of automated meter system to be discussed

Monday night’s Statesville City Council agenda includes an item concerning the implementation of an Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI) System. AMI allows electric and water meters to be read remotely. After many years of discussion and study, including a recent year-long pilot program, staff will present a request to implement the AMI system throughout the city.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. today in City Council Chambers at 227 S. Center St. The meeting can be viewed live on cable channel 20 or online at www.statesvillenc.net/live.

Because of the impact the AMI system is expected to have on city utilities customers, and in preparation for the citizen response to such an important project, city staff has prepared an overview of the program with some frequently asked questions.

Frequently asked questions about AMI

What is AMI?

AMI stands for Automated Metering Infrastructure. Some people call it Smart Metering or Smart Grid, but in plain language, it is electric and water meters that provide their readings remotely to the city in an automatic, daily fashion. These meters usually have secondary functions that will help the city deliver better customer service.

How does the AMI meter work?