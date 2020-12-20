Implementation of automated meter system to be discussed

Monday night’s Statesville City Council agenda includes an item concerning the implementation of an Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI) System. AMI allows electric and water meters to be read remotely. After many years of discussion and study, including a recent year-long pilot program, staff will present a request to implement the AMI system throughout the city.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. today in City Council Chambers at 227 S. Center St. The meeting can be viewed live on cable channel 20 or online at www.statesvillenc.net/live.
Because of the impact the AMI system is expected to have on city utilities customers, and in preparation for the citizen response to such an important project, city staff has prepared an overview of the program with some frequently asked questions.
Frequently asked questions about AMI
What is AMI?
AMI stands for Automated Metering Infrastructure. Some people call it Smart Metering or Smart Grid, but in plain language, it is electric and water meters that provide their readings remotely to the city in an automatic, daily fashion. These meters usually have secondary functions that will help the city deliver better customer service.
How does the AMI meter work?
With AMI meters, Statesville will be able to read, receive alerts, disconnect, and reconnect power remotely. The AMI meters “talk” electronically to a base station for a few seconds each day. During storms or situations where the meter is experiencing trouble, the meters will “speak up” and alert the base station. This means that in the future, meters can report an outage before the customer can dial the digits for the outage line on their phone. The City will be able to get an automatic map/picture of outages so that crews can be directed to find the outage faster than we can now, in most cases.
What are the benefits of customer portal?
This tool will empower customers to have the best data available to understand in a real way how their usage patterns affect their bill: The customer will be able to:
- Access and review electric and/or water meter usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis
- Compare usage to weather data. Receive notification of alerts about usage levels (if requested)
What is the cost and cost savings to converting to AMI?
The city’s all-in cost for AMI is expected to be less than $6.7 million dollars. From a financial perspective, savings more than $900,000 are expected annually from this system, most of which will come from reduced electric and water system losses and significantly reduced meter reading costs. Adjusting for inflation and expected growth of the city AMI is anticipated to have an eight-year payback, an approximate 10% rate of return. In 2020, a 10% rate of return on a project that also brings significant non-financial or hard-to-quantify benefits is excellent.
AMI implementation can be done without raising utility rates to pay for the project.
What is the timeframe for installing the AMI system?
If council approves full implementation of AMI implementation to be done in about 12 months. Most customers should experience one brief outage for their electric meter swap (about 15 minutes) and their water meter swap (about 30 minutes). The city will notify customers before their meter is upgraded.
The city plans to use contractors to make the meter changes who will provide proper identification and paperwork when requested. City officials will acknowledge contractors working for the city if called at city phone numbers.
Council will also hold public hearings on items including:
- Approval of the site/sketch plan for the Greenbriar subdivision located along South Greenbriar Road.
- Continuation of the hearing from Dec. 7 to consider passing a resolution to close and declaration of withdrawal from an unopened dedicated right-of-way known as Sullivan Farm Road Extension.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Hear a second reading regarding the condemnation of an abandoned, dilapidated dwelling at 306 Chambers St.
- Hear end of the year remarks from Mayor Costi Kutteh.
