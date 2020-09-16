IMH and Iredell Physician Network form a shared electronic health record

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It can be a patient’s greatest annoyance — summarizing information to a medical assistant in an exam room, only to have to repeat the information while answering a physician’s questions. See another provider and the questions and answering starts all over again.

But Iredell Health System just made things a lot easier for patients and their providers.

Consistent with its target to center on patient needs, the Iredell Physician Network has transitioned to the same electronic health record used by Iredell Memorial Hospital, creating standardization with a shared patient platform sure to boost patient safety and satisfaction.

A patient’s health record will continuously accompany them whenever they visit any Iredell provider or area of the hospital. Current medications are listed and immediately updated, and patient information such as medical and family history is included in the single record.