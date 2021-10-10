'Ike' would be proud of how far his interstate system has come

Gen. Eisenhower noted the Nazis’ highway system and remembered his experiences in the 1919 U.S. Army convoy. He probably filed these impressions under “Things to Do if I’m Ever the President.” There were some “good” highways around in the U.S, but they were not connected, or built to the same standards and lacked uniform signage.

As America began to be a nation of automobile owner/drivers, largely as a result of Ford’s mass-produced Model-T, changes in highway transportation were really needed if the United States were to be a world leader.

From the get-go, our interstates were designed to be an all-freeway system, with consistent standards of construction and a uniform signage. Today, we have more than 50,000 miles of interstate in use. Some toll roads already finished or under construction, were grandfathered into the Interstate Highway System. More interstate highway mileage is planned.

Rather than paying the billions of dollars of construction costs —approximately $114 billion by tolls — as was first proposed, the system was ultimately funded by a gasoline tax. This was a stroke of genius, as it meant that those who used the roads the most would be paying for them.