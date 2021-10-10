'Ike' would be proud of how far his interstate system has come

Interstate 40, a river of asphalt and concrete, runs westward about a mile from my home in West Iredell. I regularly drive on I-40 in the other direction several times a week to go into downtown Statesville. A few years ago, Judy, our Scottish terrier Molly and I started out on I-40 and eventually drove as far as Nevada, though not all on I-40. It was a trip of a lifetime.
I have seen signs along the interstate proclaiming that it was the “Eisenhower Interstate System.” We here in Iredell County are blessed to have one interstate highway, I-77, bisect our county from north to south and the other, I-40, bisect the county from east to west. Our county seat is conveniently located near where these two superhighways intersect, providing Statesville with the motto, “Crossroads of the Future.”
Think about it for a moment: many Tar Heel counties do not have a single interstate highway near them, let alone cross them. We have two. And, yes, I realize that everything about the interstates is not beneficial. Still, the interstate system, taken as a whole, is a good thing for the nation and part of our nation’s infrastructure, which has been in the news recently.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act into law in June of 1956, this law being the “birth certificate” of the interstate system. It’s complete, formal name is the “Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways.”
The roots of our interstates go back more than a century, to the summer of 1919, just after the First World War, when young Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower was assigned to be one of 24 officers and 258 enlisted men manning a convoy of 81 Army vehicles, part of the Motor Transport Corps, that was to attempt to drive all the way across the nation.
The expedition served two purposes. First, to test the road-worthiness of the Army’s vehicles and, secondly, to see how long it would take to get Army supplies, men and weapons from coast to coast, if there were an emergency.
The starting point of the convoy was Washington, D.C.; the destination of the convoy was San Francisco. The convoy managed 58 miles a day mostly along U.S. 30, later dubbed “The Lincoln Highway.” It took the convoy 62 days to traverse the 3,251 miles.
In all likelihood, any emergency, natural or military, would have been beyond repair or assistance by the time the needed supplies, etc., arrived from Back East.
Forward the story from 1919 to 1944 and the Second World War. “Ike” is now a general and in charge of the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy and later he is the Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe. Even though it was ultimately unsuccessful, the German Army was unquestionably aided by the use of Hitler’s Autobahn system that allowed it to quickly move troops and supplies from one side of the Reich to the other.
Gen. Eisenhower noted the Nazis’ highway system and remembered his experiences in the 1919 U.S. Army convoy. He probably filed these impressions under “Things to Do if I’m Ever the President.” There were some “good” highways around in the U.S, but they were not connected, or built to the same standards and lacked uniform signage.
As America began to be a nation of automobile owner/drivers, largely as a result of Ford’s mass-produced Model-T, changes in highway transportation were really needed if the United States were to be a world leader.
From the get-go, our interstates were designed to be an all-freeway system, with consistent standards of construction and a uniform signage. Today, we have more than 50,000 miles of interstate in use. Some toll roads already finished or under construction, were grandfathered into the Interstate Highway System. More interstate highway mileage is planned.
Rather than paying the billions of dollars of construction costs —approximately $114 billion by tolls — as was first proposed, the system was ultimately funded by a gasoline tax. This was a stroke of genius, as it meant that those who used the roads the most would be paying for them.
As of 2018, it is estimated that about one-fourth of all vehicle miles driven in the United State are on the interstates. The record for the heaviest use of an interstate on a single day goes, as you might have expected, to Los Angeles, California. On a day in 2008, an estimated 374,000 vehicles used I-405. This gives us an additional reason, besides earthquakes and annual West Coast fires, to stay in North Carolina.
Interestingly, there are also interstates in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico, although they do not connect with other states or territories. Texas has the most interstate mileage (3,233.45 miles) and with only 40.61 miles of interstate, Delaware has the least interstate mileage.
Currently, a group known as the High-Speed Rail Alliance supports the vision for a new interstate of high-speed electric rail lines for our country, to supplement the Interstate Highway System.
“Ike” would be proud of how far we have come.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”