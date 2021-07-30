Identity of one person found dead in Troutman house fire released

One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said he was confident in identifying one of the persons found inside the home as Johnny Bryan Cook.

However, Cavin-Cook Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements for Angela Dawn Cook, 52, and her son, J.T. (Jay) Cook, 27, both of Troutman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell said due to the fire and the condition of the other two bodies, he could not officially confirm their identities at this time.

The fire is still under investigation due to the suspicious nature of the fire and the events before it, Campbell said.

In the course of ICSO’s investigation, it was discovered that a domestic dispute had taken place in the home throughout the day on Tuesday. Before the fire, the youngest adult son of the family was given keys to a vehicle and directed to go to his grandmother’s house in Mooresville and arrived around 9 p.m.

Around the same time, the fire was reported and local fire departments rushed to the scene to find the house engulfed in flames.

The domestic dispute is believed to be linked to the deaths, Campbell said. However, the sheriff wasn’t publicly speculating on the exact nature of what happened on Tuesday night at this time.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.