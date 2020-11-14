Ideas for thanking your family

It’s almost Thanksgiving. And although 2020 may have been a difficult year for you, as it has been for many people, you can probably still find things for which you can be thankful – such as your family. How can you show your appreciation for your loved ones?

Here are a few suggestions:

• Invest in your children’s future. If you have young children — or even grandchildren — one of the greatest gifts you can give them is the gift of education. You may want to consider contributing to a higher education funding vehicle.

• Be generous. Do you have older children, just starting out in life? If so, they could well use a financial gift to help pay off student loans, buy a car or even make a down payment on a home. You can give up to $15,000 per year, per recipient, without incurring gift taxes. Of course, you don’t have to give cash — you might want to consider presenting your children with shares of stock in companies they like.