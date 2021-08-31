Ida's worst expected to miss Statesville and Iredell County

Rain and wind will remain a concern as the former hurricane and now Tropical Depression Ida makes its way into the interior of the country.
While the strongest parts of the storm won't directly hit Statesville and Iredell County, residents will see some of its effects as it makes its way across the South.
WSOC-TV meteorologist John P. Ahrens said to expect local rain and wind gusts as the storm's outer bands come through the area. He said on-and-off tropical downpours would begin Tuesday evening and continue until around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"It won't rain all day, but during each band, there will be some gusty winds and possibly a quick spin-up tornado. That risk is relatively small but cannot be ignored. Heavy rain will be the top concern. A quick 1-inch storm is within the realm of possibility, and that could lead to some ponding or localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas," Ahrens said.
At this time, Iredell County Emergency Management isn't expecting it to cause any major issues as it keeps an eye on the storm.
"Yes, it looks like this one will stay to our west and we have not current plans to operate any differently than we normally do," Kent Greene, Iredell County emergency management director, said.
Iredell County is no stranger to what tropical storms are capable of even when they're hundreds of miles inland. Hurricanes Eta and Zeta were only tropical storms when they arrived but still knocked out power for thousands in the area. Tropical Storm Fred only caused minor damage last month, but the storm created several funnel clouds and delivered high winds in some areas of the county.
Helping each other
While Iredell County isn't in the storm's direct path, other parts of the South are seeing Ida's destructive power and will need help.
More than a million people in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama are without power and have no clear timetable as to when it will be restored, but Statesville Electric and other crews are headed south to lend a helping hand.
The city of Statesville said on its Facebook page that it was assisting Lafayette Utilities System in Lafayette, Louisiana. Public Affairs Director Nancy Davis said while Lafayette didn't lose power, the Statesville crews will assist Lafayette Utilities in harder-hit areas.
It is the second time in the past 12 months that Statesville Electric assisted Lafayette Utilities, as it previously took part in restoration efforts in October 2020 after Hurricane Delta. Last week, Statesville Electric crews traveled north to help after Hurricane Henri.
Duke Energy has sent help to storm-affected areas as well.
"Many utilities rely on the mutual assistance process, where we share resources and support each other in storm response. Duke Energy has been the recipient of mutual assistance many times from hurricanes to ice storms, and we are happy to return the favor," Meghan Miles, of Duke Energy, said. "Storms like Hurricane Ida are devastating, and our crews appreciate the opportunity to support our neighbors in need and help rebuild the electric system to restore power in impacted communities."
Miles said about 150 workers from its Florida service territory traveled Monday to Louisiana, and more than 60 left this morning from parts of the Carolinas where the company doesn’t expect to see a major impact from the remnants of the storm. She said there are additional crews ready to travel once the utility analyzes any possible damages to the western Carolinas.
Energy United said it has crews on standby to assist if needed.
