Ida's worst expected to miss Statesville and Iredell County

Rain and wind will remain a concern as the former hurricane and now Tropical Depression Ida makes its way into the interior of the country.

While the strongest parts of the storm won't directly hit Statesville and Iredell County, residents will see some of its effects as it makes its way across the South.

WSOC-TV meteorologist John P. Ahrens said to expect local rain and wind gusts as the storm's outer bands come through the area. He said on-and-off tropical downpours would begin Tuesday evening and continue until around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

"It won't rain all day, but during each band, there will be some gusty winds and possibly a quick spin-up tornado. That risk is relatively small but cannot be ignored. Heavy rain will be the top concern. A quick 1-inch storm is within the realm of possibility, and that could lead to some ponding or localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas," Ahrens said.

At this time, Iredell County Emergency Management isn't expecting it to cause any major issues as it keeps an eye on the storm.

"Yes, it looks like this one will stay to our west and we have not current plans to operate any differently than we normally do," Kent Greene, Iredell County emergency management director, said.