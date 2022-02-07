Ice not so nice for Iredell County

Ice covered trees, signs, cars and anything else it could cling to Monday, as rain and freezing temperatures made for a nasty winter day in Iredell County.

Kent Greene, director of fire services and emergency management, said there were several wrecks Monday morning in the Union Grove area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency personnel reported that N.C. 901 was ice-covered in one area after a wreck early Monday morning sent five people to hospitals.

There were just under 38 power outages reported as well, Greene said, as well as several trees across roadways.

Nancy Davis, Statesville’s public affairs director, said repair crews saw a few outages due to fallen limbs, and that street crews put sand on slick spots throughout the city.

Temperatures didn’t make it to 40 degrees in Statesville on Monday and were expected to get back down below freezing Monday night. While the ice had begun to melt Monday, it likely will be gone today as temperatures are expected in the low 50s, WSOC-TV weather reported.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.