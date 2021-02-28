Ice, ice baby: Goosebump Jump doesn't disappoint participants

A cold, overcast day hardly sounds like a perfect day at the pool, much less in February, but it was fitting for the Goosebump Jump at the Statesville Leisure Pool on Saturday.
That doesn’t mean those taking part didn’t wish it was a little warmer.
“I can’t feel my toes,” Kolby VanAllen said with a smile.
Temperatures rose to the mid-40s on Saturday, but it was only slightly warmer than the water the brave souls were plunging into. Temperatures might have been warmer when some of the participants signed up early this week as some of the nearly 40 people that signed up got cold feet for the event hosted by Statesville Recreation and Parks.
Those that took part might have expected it to be a little warmer too, but it didn’t stop them.
“I thought it would be kind of warm, but I ended up freezing everything,” Ian O’Donnell said.
Fun, and some regrets, was the theme of the day.
“This is really cold, I probably shouldn’t have done this,” Andrew Rietschel said of his thoughts after hitting the chilly water of the pool. “It was fun, I had a blast.”
As the Statesville Recreation and Parks department hoped, it was a great excuse to get out of the house when the combination of a cold and wet winter and COVID-19 had people socially distancing more over the last year.
“I don’t want to be coupled up in the house for the next month or so. It was something to do,” Ben Rietsche said.
The event even had a pageant queen on hand as Amber Potts, the current Carolina Dogwood Festival Queen, got in the water as well, but after taking off her crown.
“Hopefully I wouldn’t freeze to death, but it was good energy to have going to the slide and get the experience of swimming in the wintertime,” Potts said. “It was adrenaline shot, my body literally went into shock, then my legs went numb.”
But like the others, she said she was still feeling good enough to have a great time.
