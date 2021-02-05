ICATS implements Demand Response service in Iredell

The Iredell County Area Public Transit System (ICATS) announces Demand Response service available to all residents of Iredell County (ages 16 and older) for $1 per boarding per passenger. This service is available from grant funding and will continue upon available funding.
Demand Response service is scheduled, curb-to-curb, pick-up and return transportation. Trips may be scheduled one month in advance, and are preferred to be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance (same day service may be possible upon availability). Drivers are not allowed to take reservations from passengers.
Reservations may be scheduled by calling ICATS reservations at 704-873-9393, option 5.
Please have the following information available to schedule a trip:
• Name and street address of passenger
• Telephone number of passenger
• Destination name and street address
• Time and date of the appointment
• Return time (2 hours automatically scheduled unless specified)
• If applicable, type of assistive device (i.e. wheelchair, walker, cane)
• If an escort/personal care attendant will ride with passenger
Wait time and rider readiness: ICATS asks that you be ready for pick-up one and a half hours prior to the time of your appointment. The vehicle will wait up to five minutes after arrival before proceeding to its next stop. If a passenger will not be ready for the scheduled pick-up, the passenger should call the dispatch office ASAP. Drivers are not allowed to leave the vehicle.
Cancellations & no-shows: If a passenger cannot take a scheduled trip, the passenger must call two hours before their pick-up time to cancel their trip. Trips before 8 a.m. must be canceled the day before. If a passenger elects not to take a trip or fails to cancel the trip appropriately, a “no-show” trip is recorded. Three “no-show” trips will result in a 30-day suspension of services.