I-SS: We could not have been successful without support

As we head into the holidays, my hopes and wishes for all our students’, staff and stakeholders are to have a safe and happy holiday. Our staff and students are certainly extended family. We are so grateful for our community and the many stakeholders that support us daily. Like many counties across North Carolina, COVID-19 has left many families without a loved one and many spending time in hospitals or recovering. Then there are those who may not necessarily feel sick but are quarantining over the holidays and feeling separated from holiday traditions.

We know from the statistics at Thanksgiving that a surge of cases will come if we do not take precautions during the holiday break. We all want to get back to some sense of normalcy. Our students need the social interaction and emotional support our education environment provides. Many of our staff need the same.

