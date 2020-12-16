I-SS to operate on two-hour delay Thursday

With the remaining water standing on roads and the temperatures forecasted to remain below freezing in the morning, Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff on Thursday.

Staff should refer to Inclement Weather Call #5 on the district website.

High school students who have scheduled exams tomorrow should wait for direction from their individual schools.

Instruction is delayed for all students, which includes those students who are attending school virtually.