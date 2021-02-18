 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-SS to operate on two-hour delay Friday: MCC to begin classes at 10 a.m.
0 comments
breaking

I-SS to operate on two-hour delay Friday: MCC to begin classes at 10 a.m.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iredell-Statesville Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff for Friday. Staff should follow Inclement Weather Call #5 as outlined on the district website This delayed start time will allow the time and daylight needed to use extra caution in the event that you encounter hazardous conditions like black ice.

MCC

Due to forecasted weather conditions, all Mitchell Community College campus locations will delay opening Friday until 10 a.m. Virtual classes will meet as scheduled.

On-campus classes ending before 10 a.m. are canceled. Classes beginning before but ending after 10 a.m. will begin at 10 a.m. Classes beginning at 10 a.m. or later will meet as scheduled. Students, faculty and staff must assume the responsibility for deciding if conditions are too hazardous to permit safe driving.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert