I-SS to continue mask mandate despite objections of some parents

The parents’ main concern: wearing masks for eight hours a day is unnecessary and detrimental to student’s physical and mental health.

One parent said, “The pandemic is over, the teachers are vaccinated. So why are our children continuing to wear masks?”

Another said, “Enough is enough. Just like you took your mask off to speak, none of our kids get to do that when they are in school for seven hours a day. Take the masks off our children. It is our choice as parents.”

Although not required to respond, Howell told the crowd he sympathized with them.

“I am with you. I believe a year ago the government threw the Bill Of Rights out the door,” Howell said. “But let me say this, when we are sworn into this office, we are sworn to uphold the state statue and the Constitution of the United States. And I am in a quandary because our governor in my opinion has overstepped his authority. But I will not put this board in jeopardy by saying we are going to do away with masks. I will not do that.”

Doug Knight, a teacher himself, responded to the speakers, explaining what he saw as a legal liability issue.