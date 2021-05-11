I-SS to continue mask mandate despite objections of some parents

Several frustrated parents used Monday night’s board meeting to address the board about the schoolwide mask mandate currently in place in Iredell-Statesville Schools.
The Iredell-Statesville School system sent a news release late Tuesday evening that the mandate will remain in place through the remainder of the school year.
“In adherence with Section 2.11(b) of North Carolina Session Law 220-49, the guidance provided by both the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Governor Cooper’s Executive Orders, the Iredell-Statesville School District will continue to require students and staff to wear a mask during the school day for the remainder of this school year,” the release stated.
Monday’s meeting began with the board determining how they would handle the 15 speakers that had signed up for public comment. Current board rules state that the public comment period should not exceed 30 minutes unless agreed to by a majority of the board.
While Bill Howell made a motion to allow all 15 people three minutes to talk, the time typically given to public comments, there was no second and the motion was never voted on. Instead, the board agreed to allow all 15 people two minutes to speak.
Before the public comment portion of the meeting, Superintendent Jeff James began by addressing the crowd. James noted that Iredell-Statesville Schools has been a leader in numerous areas during the pandemic, including being one of the first school systems in the state to reinstate in-person learning.
“Iredell-Statesville Schools are proud to be back in school five days a week for grades K-12,” James said. “We have worked hard to get students back onto our campuses. We have learned over the last 14 months that solid leadership and a clear COVID safety protocol has been the key to our ability to stay in school. Quarantine rules as it relates to six feet of social distancing have been difficult to manage, and we’ve had to quarantine hundreds of students over the last months. However, we are happy to report that, although we have had COVID in our community, we are not spreading COVID in our schools.”
James also noted that removing the mask mandate at this time would cause the number of students and staff required to quarantine to skyrocket due to the rules currently in place. But James did note that with restrictions likely being scaled back starting on June 1, the school system has every intention to send students back to school next year without masks and are hopeful this can happen.
The district has and will continue to accept mask waivers that are signed by a medical or mental health professional. If a child has an extenuating circumstance that inhibits their ability to wear a mask and cannot provide a waiver from a medical or mental health provider, the child’s school will meet with the parent to evaluate and discuss the circumstances on a case-by-case basis, the release stated.
After the superintendent’s comments, with two minutes of time for each, roughly a dozen of the speakers addressed the mask mandate.
The parents’ main concern: wearing masks for eight hours a day is unnecessary and detrimental to student’s physical and mental health.
One parent said, “The pandemic is over, the teachers are vaccinated. So why are our children continuing to wear masks?”
Another said, “Enough is enough. Just like you took your mask off to speak, none of our kids get to do that when they are in school for seven hours a day. Take the masks off our children. It is our choice as parents.”
Although not required to respond, Howell told the crowd he sympathized with them.
“I am with you. I believe a year ago the government threw the Bill Of Rights out the door,” Howell said. “But let me say this, when we are sworn into this office, we are sworn to uphold the state statue and the Constitution of the United States. And I am in a quandary because our governor in my opinion has overstepped his authority. But I will not put this board in jeopardy by saying we are going to do away with masks. I will not do that.”
Doug Knight, a teacher himself, responded to the speakers, explaining what he saw as a legal liability issue.
“The problem is legal liability. If I did vote on this, our lawyers have told me I am opening myself up to legal liability. If someone gets sick, they can sue me personally,” Knight said. “I’m going to tell you straight up; I fear my wife more than I fear any of you because if I lose my house over this, I’ve got to go home to that.”
In the news release, James said, the mask mandate remaining in place through the end of this school year will mean students can attend classes and out-of-school events.
“We feel strongly that children need routine, social interaction, and academic rigor. Wearing a mask for a few more weeks allows us to finish the school year with some level of normalcy and will help ensure many students are available to attend important end-of-school year events, like graduations, class parties, and proms. Our Governor and NC Legislature have spoken, and we intend to continue to follow the guidelines under which we are allowed to return to school face-to-face,” James said.
North Carolina law, 2020-49 requires all schools in the state to be in compliance with ‘all required COVID-19 guidance issued by the state board of education, department of public instruction and department of health and human services. Schools have to follow the Strong Schools NC Public Health (K-12) Toolkit, which requires masks,” he said.
“We are grateful to our 2,500 employees and 20,000 students and families who have put their trust in us to keep them safe. We have found that our families have vast opinions on masking protocols. We realize that we simply can’t make everyone happy. At this point, our primary goal is to finish the school year with gratitude, grace, and flexibility. We look forward to a full return in the fall of 2021, and we are hopeful that we will have the opportunity to do so unmasked,” James said.