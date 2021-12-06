I-SS teams compete in state FFA Livestock Evaluation event

Iredell-Statesville Schools had eight students compete last week at the North Carolina State FFA Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event in Raleigh.

The Senior Team represented North Iredell High School and Iredell-Statesville Schools by securing sixth place (out of 91 teams) in the state in this event. Team members were Natalie Tucker, Abby Martin, Codi Barker and Alleigh Johnson. Tucker placed 10th high individual in the senior division (out of 343 contestants).

The Junior Team took sixth place (out of 82 teams) in the state in this event as well! Team members were Andrew Ladd, Hayley King, Mackenzie Puckett and Dalton Jordan. Ladd placed third high individual in the junior division (out of 270 contestants).

The purpose of the Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event is to provide a competitive event for agricultural education students, emphasizing skills in livestock evaluation, selection, and management as taught through the agricultural education curriculum.

The objectives of this event include:

Understanding and interpreting performance data based on industry standards.