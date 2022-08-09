I-SS teacher facing two additional charges

A teacher, who was arrested earlier this month on statutory rape and other charges, was served with two more warrants.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Bluff Court, Statesville, was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A magistrate set bond on these charges at $50,000. Bailey was on electronic house arrest with a $75,000 bond on the previous charges.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the new charges stem from information obtained from a family member of the victim. That family member notified Special Victims Unit detectives about the information which showed the extent of the relationship between Bailey and the victim, Campbell said.

The original investigation began July 20 when the sheriff’s office received information about a teacher possibly having a sexual relationship with a student, Campbell said.

Detective Elliot Lane of the SVU began an investigation and, after reviewing social media and digital communications between Bailey and the victim, warrants for felony charges of statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student were obtained, Campbell said.

Numerous attempts were made to find Bailey and serve the warrants but those were unsuccessful, Campbell said. On Aug. 1, she turned herself into the district attorney’s office and was placed on the $75,000 bond with special restrictions, including electronic house arrest.

Her criminal history includes DWI, Campbell said.

She is a science teacher at Northview Academy, formerly Pressly School, according a news release from I-SS. She has been suspended with pay.

Bailey has been with the Iredell-Statesville School District since February 2010 as an assistant. She also has served as an exceptional children’s teacher, and most recently as a science teacher, said Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services.

The I-SS investigation is ongoing.