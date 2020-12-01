I-SS superintendent speaks to group about education goals

The Fidelis Tau chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Nov. 18 at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization that builds educational excellence, altruism and world understanding through fellowship. In the past two years alone, Alpha Delta Kappa members have given nearly $12 million in monetary and other gifts, nearly $2 million in scholarships and have provided more than 2 million hours of volunteer service to their communities. The local chapter provides a scholarship to a student at Mitchell Community College who is planning to be an educator.

Martha Dobson, chaplain, opened the meeting with a Thanksgiving devotion. She used hands as examples of how to help others and make memories.

Lunch was provided by Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Dr. Jeff James, superintendent of I-SS, was the guest speaker, and he described growing up and working in Iredell County as well as his experiences in business, as a classroom teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

He said he is excited to be leading I-SS.