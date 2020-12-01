I-SS superintendent speaks to group about education goals

The Fidelis Tau chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met Nov. 18 at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international organization that builds educational excellence, altruism and world understanding through fellowship. In the past two years alone, Alpha Delta Kappa members have given nearly $12 million in monetary and other gifts, nearly $2 million in scholarships and have provided more than 2 million hours of volunteer service to their communities. The local chapter provides a scholarship to a student at Mitchell Community College who is planning to be an educator.
Martha Dobson, chaplain, opened the meeting with a Thanksgiving devotion. She used hands as examples of how to help others and make memories.
Lunch was provided by Iredell-Statesville Schools.
Dr. Jeff James, superintendent of I-SS, was the guest speaker, and he described growing up and working in Iredell County as well as his experiences in business, as a classroom teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.
He said he is excited to be leading I-SS.
One goal James said he has for students is to improve reading achievement through the LETRS program. LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) is a professional development that provides teachers with the skills they need to master the fundamentals of reading instruction-phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and language.
These skills provide time for students to learn, practice and apply the skills they’ve been taught in a meaningful text.
Victor Hugo wrote, “To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark.”
What can parents do to encourage reading by their children? Set an example. Talk about good books they have read and ones their children are reading.
Make connections between reading and real life. Help children select books that pique their interests. Reading improves every aspect of a person’s communication skills. James said his goals are student-focused but supportive of staff at all levels.
Larry Rogers, principal at CATS, spoke to the group about programs offered at the school. There are areas of study in automotive technology, nursing fundamentals, fire technology, auto body repair, electronics, masonry, heavy equipment and diesel technology, welding, manicuring and film/television production and animation.
The mission and philosophy of the school is guided by caring, communication, best practices, professional behaviors and learning skills and attitudes promoting a change in behavior.
The vision of the school is to prepare students for 21st century careers by challenging them with cutting-edge technology and the latest innovations in the job markets. The school is now in negotiation to have an early college program in the construction trades.
Fidelis Tau members include Linda Blakely, Dinah Daniels, Gelisa Davis, Dobson, June Gaither, Sharon Gibson, Betty Grant, Peggy Gray, Nancy Harris, Kay Howell, Deborah Icard, Wanda Isenhour, Lois James, Cynthia Jones, Sue Knox, Jeanie Moose, Leslie Pritchard, Dee Dee Reese, Maryann Rhodes, Peggy Rickert, Rosalie Skeens, Betty Stone, Barbara Stradley and Barbara Thorson.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.