I-SS sets redistricting hearing for Monday as it presents two options to the public

Iredell-Statesville Schools hopes to make its redistricting process more transparent by sharing two options with the public ahead of Monday’s hearing on the subject.
Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting said the school system wanted to give parents and the public time to look over the maps before the meeting so they could offer more informed feedback.
There were three options presented to the school board during a meeting on Wednesday, but a 5-2 vote eliminated Alternative Map 1, leaving the second and third options for the public to weigh in on.
Monday’s meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Career Academy and Technical School. The public can sign up for comment at 4:30 p.m. Nutting said this time for comment will be for those wishing to speak regarding redistricting the electoral districts for the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education, with the next chance for open public comment on other topics is Oct. 11. After Monday’s hearing, the regular board meeting will take place at 6 p.m.
“It is common practice to redistrict electoral districts every ten years, following the completion of the census. The goal of electoral redistricting is to maintain compliance with one-person/one vote,” the district stated in its press release.
The redistricting comes after data from the 2020 U.S. Census was presented to states, allowing them to begin redistricting their voting districts, ranging from city wards to congressional districts.
Iredell County saw a 14% increase in its overall population since the 2010 census, which led to at least one of the current districts deviating by over 27% from the ideal population. That is why the school board seeks to rebalance its districts with the two options presented to the public. The goal is to have each district with 21,799 people, but the law allows a 5% difference in either direction as one of the goals in drawing new maps is to keep voting precincts together instead of splitting them for the sake of creating perfectly even districts.
