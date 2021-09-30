I-SS sets redistricting hearing for Monday as it presents two options to the public

Iredell County saw a 14% increase in its overall population since the 2010 census, which led to at least one of the current districts deviating by over 27% from the ideal population. That is why the school board seeks to rebalance its districts with the two options presented to the public. The goal is to have each district with 21,799 people, but the law allows a 5% difference in either direction as one of the goals in drawing new maps is to keep voting precincts together instead of splitting them for the sake of creating perfectly even districts.