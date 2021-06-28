I-SS recognizes overall district winners

The Iredell-Statesville School District recently recognized 140 employees whose work earned them school and district honors. These employees excelled in teaching students, leading schools, and providing support in the most difficult year in their professional careers.
While due to safety precautions the district could not hold its traditional luncheon, certified and classified employees were recognized by Superintendent Dr. Jeff James with a presentation of a plaque at their school and office buildings throughout the month of May.
Among the honorees, several employees were surprised with the news that they had been selected as the overall district winners. All district winners will be honored at the September board meeting to held Sept. 13.
District awards are as follows:
Dimishi Long, a fifth-grade teacher at N.B. Mills Elementary School, was named the Teacher of the Year.
Kelly Royal, an EC teacher assistant from North Iredell High School, was named the Teacher Assistant of the Year.
Logan Overcash, a teacher from Lakeshore Middle School, was named the Bus Driver of the Year.
Trudy Wooten, an administrative assistant for the Testing and Accountability Department at ADR Education Center, was named the Office Support Personnel of the Year.
Katherine Moose, media coordinator from Woodland Heights Middle School, was named the Media Coordinator of the Year.
Ricky Wilcox, a technician from ADR Education Center, was named the Technician of the Year.
Lindsey Riebeling, a bookkeeper from The Brawley, an IB World School, was named the Bookkeeper of the Year.
Sarah Wilson, from Celeste Henkel Elementary School, was named the Instructional Facilitator of the Year.
James Worthington, from Third Creek Middle, Troutman Middle and Statesville High schools, was named the Content Coach of the Year.
Sheila Houston, from Scotts Elementary School, was named the Prime Time Coordinator of the Year.
Christina Murdock, from Third Creek Elementary School, was named the School Nutrition Manager of the Year.
Tamara Sipes, from South Iredell High School, was named the School Nutrition Employee of the Year.
Karen Kerley, I-SS lead nurse, was named the Student Services Employee of the Year.
Amber Perkins, from Central and Harmony elementary schools, was named the School Nurse of the Year.
Pamela Oelenberger, from ADR Education Center, was named the EC Office Member of the Year.
Trevor Batchelor, a teacher from Lake Norman High School, was named the EC Teacher of the Year.
Cynthia Cook,an EC teacher assistant and bus driver from East Iredell Elementary School, was named the EC Teacher Assistant of the Year.
Jenifer Glover, a pre-K LI Specialist from Unity Preschool Assessment Center, was named the EC Support Staff Person of the Year.
Emily Watts, an OCC therapist from ADR Education Center, was named the EC Itinerant/Related Services Provider of the Year.
Alma Williams, who serves as a bus monitor, was named the EC Bus Monitor of the Year.
Jerry McNabb, who serves as a bus driver, was named the EC Bus Driver of the Year.
Chesley Nash, a mechanic from the Iredell County Bus Garage, was named the Mechanic of the Year.
Laurie Wilkins, a first-grade teacher at Celeste Henkel Elementary School, was named the Outstanding Educator for Lower Grades.
Connie Russell, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at The Brawley School, was named the Outstanding Educator for Upper Grades.
Jennifer Dalton, an assistant principal at Third Creek Elementary School, was named the Assistant Principal of the Year.
Mark Shinkaruk, principal at The Brawley School, was named the Principal of the Year