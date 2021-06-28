I-SS recognizes overall district winners

The Iredell-Statesville School District recently recognized 140 employees whose work earned them school and district honors. These employees excelled in teaching students, leading schools, and providing support in the most difficult year in their professional careers.

While due to safety precautions the district could not hold its traditional luncheon, certified and classified employees were recognized by Superintendent Dr. Jeff James with a presentation of a plaque at their school and office buildings throughout the month of May.

Among the honorees, several employees were surprised with the news that they had been selected as the overall district winners. All district winners will be honored at the September board meeting to held Sept. 13.

District awards are as follows:

Dimishi Long, a fifth-grade teacher at N.B. Mills Elementary School, was named the Teacher of the Year.

Kelly Royal, an EC teacher assistant from North Iredell High School, was named the Teacher Assistant of the Year.

Logan Overcash, a teacher from Lakeshore Middle School, was named the Bus Driver of the Year.